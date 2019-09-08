River Road Asset Management Cut Its Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Holding by $1.89 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Tig Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 81,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.25 million, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 242,936 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $876,585 activity. The insider Berger Michael L bought $84,623. The insider Johns Raymond E Jr bought 2,400 shares worth $49,776. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $117,280. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $501,250 was bought by Coretz Robert K..

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cna Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) by 113,106 shares to 749,838 shares, valued at $32.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 47,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 26,712 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 13,397 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 11,838 shares. 1.49M are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us reported 322,775 shares. Parametric Portfolio Llc invested in 0% or 89,246 shares. Moab Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 10.93% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 2.00 million shares. Advisory Service Network Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 22,266 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 51,597 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldg Inc owns 73,980 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 85,880 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares, a New York-based fund reported 9,024 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 10,532 shares.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.20 million for 18.67 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 10,500 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 30,393 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Beacon Financial Gru accumulated 0.39% or 21,481 shares. 317,332 were reported by Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 31,098 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Arrow Finance reported 29,104 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 1.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 119,961 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 944,307 were reported by Haverford Trust. Tudor Et Al owns 1.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 259,596 shares. Whitnell Com holds 1.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,120 shares. Axa has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.82% or 919,391 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Taylor Asset Management has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Texas-based Carlson Capital Lp has invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).