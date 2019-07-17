River Road Asset Management Cut Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stake By $5.08 Million; International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. International Game Technology had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Friday, March 8 report. See International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) latest ratings:

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) stake by 30.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 73,670 shares as Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG)’s stock rose 12.74%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 169,021 shares with $11.72 million value, down from 242,691 last quarter. Asbury Automotive Group Inc. now has $1.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $84.05. About 71,282 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 13.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Big U.S. auto dealers have significant import exposure; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – INTEND TO DISCUSS CONCERNS WITH OTHER SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, MANAGEMENT OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL USED VEHICLE REVENUE $484.6 MLN VS $461.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Asbury Communities’ (MD) Revs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of; 20/04/2018 – DJ Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABG); 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Net $40.1M; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – MAY TAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PROPOSING NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE’S BOARD, SOLICITING PROXIES

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology services and products across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; and produces instant ticket games and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides video lottery terminals , VLT central systems, and VLT games to government customers; video and traditional mechanical reel slot machines and casino systems to casino operators; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators.

The stock increased 1.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 1.06 million shares traded. International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has declined 52.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.81% the S&P500. Some Historical IGT News: 19/04/2018 – International Game Technology PLC Releases Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting and 2017 Annual Reports and Accounts; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $575M-$625M; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech: Italy Scratch & Win Renewal Will Require Upfront Payments of About EUR750M in 2018; 03/04/2018 – IGT Introduces CrystalDual 27 Cabinet to North America at 2018 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech End-2017 Cash, Cash Equivalents Were $1.06B; 08/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL GAME 4Q ADJ EBITDA $452M, EST. $440.0M; 22/05/2018 – International Game Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $1.7B-$1.78B; 21/05/2018 – International Game Tech 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech 4Q Adj EPS 2c

Among 2 analysts covering Asbury (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ABG in report on Monday, May 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $645,060 worth of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares were sold by DELOACH THOMAS C JR.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 8.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.08 per share. ABG’s profit will be $43.86M for 9.30 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.73% EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Cna Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) stake by 113,106 shares to 749,838 valued at $32.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Broadband Corp. Class stake by 4,681 shares and now owns 482,526 shares. Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) was raised too.

