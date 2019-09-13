River Road Asset Management Boosted World Fuel Services Corporatio (INT) Position by $21.44 Million as Market Value Rose; Litespeed Management Position in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Lowered by $3.08 Million

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 609,985 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corporatio (INT) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 612,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.61M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 332,900 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72M for 72.18 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Interest stated it has 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Synovus Fincl Corp owns 163 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 5,800 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.3% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Principal Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Nomura Hldgs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Sei Invs stated it has 0.07% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 28,412 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Citigroup stated it has 7,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 13D Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 5.54% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 175 shares in its portfolio.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 365,620 shares to 683,366 shares, valued at $32.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 112,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,929 shares, and cut its stake in Kelly Services Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold INT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.54 million shares or 1.20% less from 60.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World holds 30,694 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% stake. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd reported 146,659 shares stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 118,466 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 111,266 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0% or 67,434 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc holds 402,151 shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.13% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 47,518 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 17,758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co holds 53,452 shares. Principal accumulated 0.01% or 319,321 shares. Amp Investors Ltd holds 0% or 6,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT).

