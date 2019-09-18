River Road Asset Management Boosted Its Extended Stay America (STAY) Position; ORGANIC FLOWER INVTS GROUP ORDINARY (QILFF) Shorts Up By 1300%

ORGANIC FLOWER INVTS GROUP INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:QILFF) had an increase of 1300% in short interest. QILFF’s SI was 16,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1300% from 1,200 shares previously. With 113,900 avg volume, 0 days are for ORGANIC FLOWER INVTS GROUP INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:QILFF)’s short sellers to cover QILFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1069 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) stake by 6.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc acquired 290,880 shares as Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY)’s stock declined 7.37%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 5.02 million shares with $84.81 million value, up from 4.73 million last quarter. Extended Stay America Inc. now has $2.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 204,961 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE

Organic Flower Investments Group Inc., formerly known as Q Investments Ltd is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The company has market cap of $17.98 million. It focuses its investments in energy sector with a focus on exploration and development of gas and oil properties and also makes investment in commercial aircraft sector. It currently has negative earnings. The firm considers investments in North America and Europe.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. also bought $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares. Halkyard Jonathan S had bought 10,000 shares worth $146,294.

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 417,071 shares to 219,037 valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 43,118 shares and now owns 600,103 shares. Cna Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Extended Stay America has $24 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.75’s average target is 16.24% above currents $14.41 stock price. Extended Stay America had 6 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, March 20. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.43 million shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 64,342 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 22,800 were reported by Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt. Jennison Ltd Liability Co reported 1.09M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 1.65% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 711,736 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.26 million shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 16.64M shares. Ci Investments reported 473,545 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 240 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 198,926 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Etrade Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Moreover, Bamco New York has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

