River Road Asset Management Boosted By $25.98 Million Its Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Position; Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) stake by 39.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc acquired 440,263 shares as Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)’s stock rose 11.58%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 1.57M shares with $93.42 million value, up from 1.13 million last quarter. Axis Capital Holdings Limited now has $5.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 395,459 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital

Carmignac Gestion decreased Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) stake by 35.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion sold 2.20 million shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 3.95M shares with $151.91M value, down from 6.14M last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corp now has $32.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 5.73M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 7.96% above currents $39.84 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4500 target in Wednesday, July 3 report. FBR Capital maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Tuesday, June 25. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $37.7 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 9 by B. Riley & Co. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Monday, September 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $4500 target.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Reasons BMO Upgrades Newmont Goldcorp – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56M for 23.16 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7500 highest and $59 lowest target. $72’s average target is 9.89% above currents $65.52 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy” on Friday, July 19. M Partners maintained AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Buckingham Research. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1.