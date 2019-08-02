River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Decreased by $2.72 Million; Redwood Investments Increased Its Holding in Moog (MOG.A) as Stock Were Volatile

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 43.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,192 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 25,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $249.25. About 3.45M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 96.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 117,666 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 239,891 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, up from 122,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.65. About 150,560 shares traded or 10.29% up from the average. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.B); 01/05/2018 – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 05/04/2018 – Paste Magazine: Exclusive: Watch Phantogram Reimagine “Calling All” With Analog Synths at Moog Sound Lab; 19/04/2018 – MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly; 05/03/2018 Sight-Restoring Cataract Surgeries for the Underserved of Karnataka, HelpMeSee and Moog Motion Controls Join Efforts to Support; 27/04/2018 – Moog Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.69B; 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 128,701 shares to 254,593 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 171,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,252 shares, and cut its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 17,200 shares to 245,017 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.53 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.