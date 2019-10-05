River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stake by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Declined; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Mcdonald Capital Investors Decreased Stake by $13.85 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 110,449 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71 million, up from 103,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 175,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.33M, down from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13,760 shares to 52,373 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qudian Inc by 99,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,340 shares, and cut its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO).

