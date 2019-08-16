River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased By $2.02 Million Its Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Position; Pilgrims Pride (PPC) Sellers Decreased By 28.68% Their Shorts

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) stake by 26.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 288,900 shares as Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)’s stock rose 16.06%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 803,298 shares with $5.76 million value, down from 1.09M last quarter. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc now has $1.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 78,235 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway

Pilgrims Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) had a decrease of 28.68% in short interest. PPC’s SI was 3.14M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 28.68% from 4.40 million shares previously. With 1.13 million avg volume, 3 days are for Pilgrims Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC)’s short sellers to cover PPC’s short positions. The SI to Pilgrims Pride Corporation’s float is 5.96%. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 75,691 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 29/03/2018 – PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP PPC.O : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH BUY, $29 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS ACCEPT GREEK PROPOSAL ALLOWING RIVALS OF GREEK POWER COMPANY PPC DEHr.AT FAIR ACCESS TO LIGNITE-FIRED POWER GENERATION; 07/03/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride Closes $500.0 million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 08/03/2018 – Greece’s PPC says Chinese firms interested in coal-fired plants sale; 19/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Staff to Conduct Public Meeting to Discuss 2017 Performance of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant; 08/05/2018 – PPC ANNOUNCES SPIN OFF OF LIGNITE-FIRED GENERATION SEGMENT; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: CHG PPC Intrmdte II LLC Rtgs Unchngd On Add-On; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC PARENT LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 15/03/2018 – PPC LTD – COMPANY HAS FINALISED TERMS WHICH WILL GIVE EFFECT TO PPC PHAKAMA TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold Pilgrim's Pride Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.83 million shares or 0.17% less from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 42,025 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 978 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). 74,077 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Utah Retirement holds 0% or 9,948 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 1.25M shares. James Inv Research reported 423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Mngmt Associates New York accumulated 21,750 shares. Vident Advisory Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Moreover, Raymond James Finance Service Advsr has 0% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 16,016 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Horrell Cap Mgmt invested in 31,167 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 143,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 9,880 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 80,578 shares.

PilgrimÂ’s Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $7.13 billion. It offers fresh chicken products comprising pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated whole chickens, prepackaged case-ready chicken, whole cut-up chickens, and selected chicken parts. It has a 25.82 P/E ratio. The firm also provides prepared chicken products, including portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, and bone-in chicken parts.

Among 3 analysts covering Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pilgrim’s Pride has $3400 highest and $19 lowest target. $26.33’s average target is -7.97% below currents $28.61 stock price. Pilgrim’s Pride had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) stake by 10,850 shares to 69,930 valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 7,500 shares and now owns 93,285 shares. Bristol (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.