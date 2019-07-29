River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $1.42 Million as Share Value Declined; Papp L Roy & Associates Cut Holding in Chevron New (CVX) as Valuation Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 3,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,918 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, down from 83,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $124.17. About 2.65M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 26,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 189,603 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18M, up from 162,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 14.01 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 EPS, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43B for 17.25 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2,943 shares to 53,428 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 15,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,968 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).