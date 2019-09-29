River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) Lowered as Shares Rose; Opus Investment Management Decreased Kimberly (KMB) Stake by $665,000; Share Price Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 79.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 103,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 27,092 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, down from 130,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.77M shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 1.33M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.84 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 25.80 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

