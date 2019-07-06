River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Zynga (ZNGA) Position; Novocure Limited – Ordinary Shares (NVCR) Sellers Decreased By 2.9% Their Shorts

Novocure Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NVCR) had a decrease of 2.9% in short interest. NVCR’s SI was 3.53M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.9% from 3.63M shares previously. With 610,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Novocure Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s short sellers to cover NVCR’s short positions. The SI to Novocure Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 5.25%. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 513,440 shares traded. NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has risen 64.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NVCR News: 08/05/2018 – Novocure at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NOVOCURE LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23; 20/03/2018 – NOVOCURE – NCCN UPDATED CLINICAL PRACTICE GUIDELINES TO RECOMMEND OPTUNE IN COMBINATION WITH TEMOZOLOMIDE AS CATEGORY 1 TREATMENT FOR NEWLY DIAGNOSED GBM; 02/04/2018 – Novocure Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NOVOCURE STELLAR PHASE 2 PILOT TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN OS; 17/04/2018 – NOVOCURE LTD – NOVOCURE PLANS TO SUBMIT A HUMANITARIAN DEVICE EXEMPTION APPLICATION TO FDA FOR APPROVAL; 20/03/2018 – NCCN Guidelines Recommend Optune in Combination with Temozolomide as a Category 1 Treatment for Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma; 17/04/2018 – NOVOCURE LTD – FINAL STELLAR DATA EXCEEDED RESULTS OF INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR ALL EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 15/03/2018 Novocure Announces 35 Presentations on Tumor Treating Fields at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Novocure Plans to Submit Humanitarian Device Exemption Application to FDA for Approval

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 57.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 1.45 million shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 26.33%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 1.09M shares with $5.83M value, down from 2.54 million last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $5.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 8.74 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Mngmt accumulated 98,100 shares. Parametric holds 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 1.17M shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 44,320 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 9.75 million shares in its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp owns 1.09 million shares. 1.15 million were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc holds 0.1% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 139,878 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.1% or 4.31 million shares. Gideon Cap Advsr holds 0.13% or 67,442 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Td Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 50,879 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Iowa-based Principal Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Citigroup owns 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 513,327 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on August, 7. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.47M for 52.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.43% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $727,513 activity. 41,500 shares were sold by Bromberg Matthew S, worth $178,035 on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 127,194 shares valued at $549,478 was made by Ryan Jeffrey Miles on Friday, January 18.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 7,500 shares to 93,285 valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 30,000 shares. Jefferies Financial Group Inc was raised too.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has market cap of $6.16 billion. The firm markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma.

