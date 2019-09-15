River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Increased Its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co LTD (TSM) Holding by $1.26 Million; Northcoast Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Louisiana Pac (LPX) by $5.58 Million as Share Value Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) by 44.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 32,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 103,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 71,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 214,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 758,287 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.89 million, down from 972,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 1.75M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 322,320 shares to 559,054 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 44,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,664 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.80 million for 25.13 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,726 shares to 222,324 shares, valued at $27.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelitycovington Tr (FTEC) by 15,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alnc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 40,000 shares. Shelton Mngmt owns 9,186 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 232,174 are owned by Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 24,821 shares. Profund Lc reported 12,981 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 235,802 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Etrade Cap Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 32,518 shares. California-based Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Inc has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Principal Group Inc Inc holds 548,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv owns 0.1% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 2.59 million shares. Hollencrest Mgmt holds 8,741 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Company owns 19,789 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Fiera Capital Corporation has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 111,275 shares.