River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Raised Facebook (FB) Stake by $4.63 Million as Stock Rose; Medtronic Plc Reg (MDT) Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lowered Holding

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 27,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 111,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, up from 83,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXTENDS PRE-MKT LOSS TO 2.3% ON REPORT OF FTC PROBE; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘ADS IS A GREAT BUSINESS MODEL’ IN RESPONSE TO QUESTION ABOUT NON-AD REVENUE – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 30/04/2018 – Koum’s departure comes at a crucial time at Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Firm at center of Facebook breach caught saying sex workers, spies could be used to win elections; 08/03/2018 – Artifical Intelligence (AI) Influence on Internet of Things (IoT) and Mesh Technology Transforming Tech Industry; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environ; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: 1Q Capital Expenditures $2.81B; 20/03/2018 – Malaysia says never hired British data firm at centre of scrutiny; 05/04/2018 – Australia Privacy Watchdog Launches Facebook Probe

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Reg (MDT) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 131,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 168,842 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, down from 300,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Reg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.47. About 4.35 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27,183 shares to 92,493 shares, valued at $26.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc Reg by 35,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 20.99 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,375 shares to 18,499 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,945 shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB).

