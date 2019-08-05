River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Upped Holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by $803,200 as Shares Declined; Mathes Company Stake In John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Was Lifted

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $107.35. About 215,620 shares traded or 33.93% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 200,800 shares as the company's stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.90M, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 9.99M shares traded or 56.85% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500.

More news for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: "First Look At Medallia's $255 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha" on July 18, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 14,000 shares to 300,781 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.