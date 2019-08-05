River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Position in Zynga (ZNGA) Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Mathes Company Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Share Value Rose

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 16,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,938 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 38,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 23.58M shares traded or 23.88% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Trust And Financial Service N A invested in 1.39% or 14,049 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 1.12 million shares or 3.71% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks invested in 198,907 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Valueworks Limited Liability Corp invested in 43,160 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 24,885 were reported by Citizens Northern. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Inc has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 5.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 20,199 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca has 1.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Ltd Llc has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adirondack Co owns 20,424 shares. Sather Fin Group invested in 3,920 shares. Moreover, Denali Advsr Limited has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 800 shares.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWS) by 6,400 shares to 13,890 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Barclays Plc has 2.04 million shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 19,000 shares. Bluecrest Cap holds 10,286 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 1.03M shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 1.52M shares. Brown Advisory has 0.11% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Penn Management Com has invested 0.84% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Centurylink Inv Mgmt reported 276,710 shares stake. Prudential Fincl invested in 45,800 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 31,897 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Ab invested in 0% or 24,100 shares.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 49,900 shares to 533,637 shares, valued at $62.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

