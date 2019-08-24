River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Stake in Sina Corp/China (SINA) as Stock Price Declined; Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Shareholder Hound Partners Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 22,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 654,801 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.67 million, down from 677,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 136,227 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Sina Corp/China (SINA) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 147,856 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, up from 128,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp/China for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 685,951 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl stated it has 22,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 4,570 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.14% or 80,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 22,718 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,291 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 3,825 are owned by Element Cap Management Lc. Gp One Trading Lp stated it has 6,095 shares. Seatown Pte invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 5,211 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.03% or 492,690 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc owns 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 360 shares. Matthews Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.56% or 199,100 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) by 75,700 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 288,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,298 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).