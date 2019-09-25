River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Holding In Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Was Upped; Mason Street Advisors Has Raised Its Berkley W R (WRB) Position by $1.68 Million; Shares Rose

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 25,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 77,109 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, up from 51,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.2. About 30,534 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 383.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 72,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 91,303 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 18,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 2.91 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,678 shares to 329,798 shares, valued at $23.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,495 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,446 shares to 14,854 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A (NASDAQ:JD) by 223,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,176 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).