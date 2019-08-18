River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $4.06 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Summit Securities Group Holding in Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 62.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 21,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 55,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, up from 34,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 99.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 97,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 852 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, down from 98,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 7.78M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – NXPI/QUALCOMM ARE SAID IN ONGOING MOFCOM REMEDY TALKS: DEALREP; 05/03/2018 – Romit Shah Says Time Is Up for Qualcomm (Video); 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources say Broadcom will formally abandon its attempt to acquire Qualcomm in an announcement on Wednesday (Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company has 1.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charter Tru Co holds 2.02% or 88,535 shares in its portfolio. 17,000 are owned by Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 20.08M shares. Hwg Lp reported 2.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atlantic Union Commercial Bank has 2.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45,906 shares. Marietta Inv Limited Liability owns 3.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,954 shares. Marathon Trading has 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 87,339 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited has invested 4.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intersect Cap Ltd Llc holds 4.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 50,269 shares. Montgomery Inv reported 18,400 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Com holds 23,485 shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 93,786 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co stated it has 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Company has invested 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,500 shares to 132,945 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB).

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5,526 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc (Call) by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (Call).