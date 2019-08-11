River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Increased Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $1.67 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Yy (YY) Stock Declined, Millennium Management Raised Its Stake by $17.42 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 276.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 152,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 207,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.41 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 463.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 207,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 252,046 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17M, up from 44,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.12M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,496 shares. Kbc Nv has 1.51M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 8.05 million shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Fukoku Mutual Life Company invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Westpac Bk owns 99,710 shares. North Star Mngmt holds 1,365 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 127,101 were reported by Pinnacle Assocs. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Clark Estates New York reported 200,000 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 940,178 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.04% or 36,695 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was made by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Bizwest.com with their article: “Longmont hires CenturyLink exec to run city broadband network – BizWest” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Deleveraging And Asset Protection Plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11,000 shares to 14,192 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “YY (YY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ensign Group’s (ENSG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ITT’s Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sony (SNE) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 599,255 shares to 306,161 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 200,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,105 shares, and cut its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC).