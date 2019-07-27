River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Raised Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $542,400 as Share Price Declined; Longwood Capital Partners Cut Its Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Stake by $1.73 Million; Shares Rose

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 11,897 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 377,593 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 366,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N SAW $386 MILLION RISE IN OPERATING LOSSES STEMMING FROM GREATER LITIGATION ACCRUALS -CFO; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business; 05/03/2018 Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand its Go Far® Rewards Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks its time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Face Investor Scrutiny, Protests at Annual Meeting (Video); 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Wren Doesn’t See 3% 10-Year as Line in Sand (Video); 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Customers to Get `Imperfect’ Closure; 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video)

Analysts await Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32,500 shares to 205,500 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 503,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Incorporated holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 292,490 shares. Caprock Grp stated it has 27,731 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Company holds 2.53% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 29.09M shares. Kj Harrison Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bristol John W & Com Inc New York reported 1.04 million shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 12,487 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 4.44 million were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 9,750 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based First Bancshares Of Hutchinson has invested 0.32% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Tn holds 3.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 455,461 shares. Assets has 23.22% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Augustine Asset Management reported 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 175,150 shares in its portfolio.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 6,000 shares to 117,977 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,945 shares, and cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp.