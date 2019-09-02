River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Increased Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $5.84 Million as Valuation Rose; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Lowered Its Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $9.24 Million

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 174,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 4.57M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.00M, down from 4.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 533,637 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.47M, up from 483,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 1.36 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,500 shares to 132,945 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,877 shares, and cut its stake in Corp America Airports Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Management Inc has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Legacy Capital Ptnrs reported 0.17% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Raymond James & Assoc reported 260,889 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0.16% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Verition Fund Ltd Co stated it has 8,438 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdings, a Japan-based fund reported 16,429 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bank has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 6,604 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 269,305 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.50 million shares. Carroll Financial Associate accumulated 999 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Choate Inv Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 2,988 shares. Endowment Ltd Partnership has 0.58% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 34,990 shares. Stanley Cap Mgmt Lc holds 3.44% or 60,000 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp has invested 0.15% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 6,518 are held by Montag A Assoc.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 17,546 shares to 2.88 million shares, valued at $222.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $795.12M for 20.82 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 133,658 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP stated it has 2.44M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Ruggie Capital Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tompkins Corporation owns 40,101 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 234,991 shares. Chartist Ca reported 5,006 shares. Hills Bancorporation And Trust invested in 0.88% or 61,669 shares. Fiera invested in 2.62% or 12.59 million shares. The Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.18% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Element Management reported 0.07% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Canandaigua Natl Bank reported 0.44% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Quadrant Lp Ca has 59,075 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 0.56% or 939,327 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 3.24 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.