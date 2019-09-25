River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Position in Stericycle (SRCL) as Share Price Declined; Lonestar Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Cosan LTD (CZZ) by $1.40 Million as Share Value Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 44,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 100,664 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, down from 144,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 334,215 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 107,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 325,740 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 433,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 1.52M shares traded or 65.07% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 33.01% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.03 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $62.88M for 17.62 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.21% EPS growth.

