River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake; Last Week Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Elementis PLC (LON:ELM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Elementis PLC has GBX 250 highest and GBX 165 lowest target. GBX 181.67’s average target is 23.50% above currents GBX 147.1 stock price. Elementis PLC had 15 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 210 target in Thursday, May 2 report. JP Morgan maintained Elementis plc (LON:ELM) rating on Thursday, May 2. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 215 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, May 29. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 2. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 200 target in Thursday, July 11 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 5. See Elementis plc (LON:ELM) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 210.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Unchanged

01/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 210.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 210.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Unchanged

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 215.00 New Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 210.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 185.00 New Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 99.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 68,415 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 179 shares with $25,000 value, down from 68,594 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $339.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims

It closed at GBX 147.1 lastly.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of 853.76 million GBP. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Surfactants, and Chromium. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the architectural and industrial coatings, personal care, and oilfield drilling markets.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 15.71% above currents $128.6 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $152 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fosun Int Limited stated it has 14,345 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 37,694 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Omers Administration Corporation invested 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Meeder Asset has 1.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 109,690 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc stated it has 169,271 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has invested 1.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 247 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Co reported 82,245 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 17,754 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler And Limited holds 0.03% or 2,753 shares. Principal Grp holds 0.58% or 4.65M shares in its portfolio. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 124,999 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 0.96% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15.42 million shares. Bristol John W & stated it has 1.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).