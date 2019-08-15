River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lowered By $7.26 Million Its Zynga (ZNGA) Stake; KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO S A B DE C V OR (KCDMF) Shorts Lowered By 15.46%

KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO S A B DE C V OR (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) had a decrease of 15.46% in short interest. KCDMF’s SI was 8.35M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.46% from 9.87M shares previously. It closed at $1.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 57.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 1.45 million shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 15.79%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 1.09 million shares with $5.83 million value, down from 2.54M last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $5.24B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 11.22M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Iqiyi Inc stake by 63,930 shares to 103,830 valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 78,150 shares and now owns 271,123 shares. Janus Henderson Group Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 568,383 are owned by Mirae Asset Invs Co Ltd. 13.17 million were accumulated by D E Shaw And. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 300,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 155,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 11,596 shares. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 107,953 shares or 0% of all its holdings. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management invested 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Company holds 2.48% or 650,000 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 1.61 million shares in its portfolio. Tirschwell And Loewy accumulated 139,878 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Bartlett & Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Principal Grp invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Highbridge Capital Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.17M shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga has $900 highest and $5.75 lowest target. $7.31’s average target is 31.24% above currents $5.57 stock price. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, August 1. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, May 30 to “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $800 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating.