River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Its Mckesson (MCK) Position; IOTA COMMUNICATIONS (IOTC) Sellers Increased By 31.94% Their Shorts

IOTA COMMUNICATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:IOTC) had an increase of 31.94% in short interest. IOTC’s SI was 50,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 31.94% from 38,200 shares previously. With 121,600 avg volume, 0 days are for IOTA COMMUNICATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:IOTC)’s short sellers to cover IOTC’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.37. About 2,000 shares traded. Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp acquired 17,700 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 551,337 shares with $74.07M value, up from 533,637 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $24.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 1.74 million shares traded or 9.93% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey

Iota Communications, Inc. operates a wireless network and operating system for Internet of Things applications. The company has market cap of $78.22 million. It operates an open-interface applications environment, which hosts and distributes Iota's and third-party customer applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers healthcare solutions, such as cue-Rx, an advanced medication management system; and AirFinder, a medical facility asset tracking solution, which are used in hospitals to determine an asset's location.

Another recent and important Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019.

