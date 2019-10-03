River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position by $9.51 Million; Investment House Has Increased Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $718,940

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 68,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 68,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $131.25. About 1.90M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW

Investment House Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 35.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 26,480 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $115.88. About 773,301 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,160 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2,890 were reported by Davis. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 1.45 million shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 6,029 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 257,700 shares. Main Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.65% or 116,541 shares in its portfolio. Novare Ltd Liability has invested 2.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chemical Bank holds 1.83% or 115,793 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Cap Management Ltd has 224,689 shares. Financial Advisory Gru invested in 0.21% or 6,112 shares. Cannell Peter B & owns 1.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 211,444 shares. Pinnacle Inc holds 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 102,372 shares. 11.87 million were reported by Invesco Ltd.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.36 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $955.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,876 shares to 246,708 shares, valued at $47.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,320 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).