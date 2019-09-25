River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Position in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) by $1.88 Million as Stock Price Declined; Intel (INTC) Holder Keating Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Holding

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 12,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 98,404 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, down from 111,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 23.30 million shares traded or 8.10% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 235,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 348,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, down from 583,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 141,955 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,060 shares to 159,825 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 58,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3D Systems Corp (NYSE:DDD) by 76,010 shares to 521,394 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manchester United Plc (NYSE:MANU) by 96,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.