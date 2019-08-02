River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Maintains Holding in Prudential Financial (PRU); Harbour Investment Management Cut Boeing Company (BA) Holding as Stock Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 48,630 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 41,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $89.15. About 1.87M shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 30/04/2018 – Michelle Qin of Santa Barbara, California named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Hampshire youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $337.43. About 2.39M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.00 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) by 75,700 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,000 shares, and cut its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO).