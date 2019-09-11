River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Has Cut by $2.02 Million; Freeport (FCX) Shareholder Icahn Carl C Has Lowered Position by $70.87 Million as Stock Value Declined

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 44.26 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46 million, down from 50.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 20.01 million shares traded or 6.21% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP’S SHARE OWNERSHIP; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 288,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 803,298 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 530,140 shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C also bought $1.74 million worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $92.23M for 36.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 595,827 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability owns 10,181 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tcw Group Incorporated invested in 6.46M shares. Aviance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,536 shares. Guardian Inv Mngmt invested in 1.01% or 90,699 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) accumulated 275,000 shares. The California-based Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Peoples Financial Service Corporation reported 268 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research has 385,519 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg reported 33,747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 71,887 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Company has 822 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 19.39M shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 22,184 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Grp Lc invested 0.24% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sa (NYSE:YPF) by 27,900 shares to 57,400 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 61,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Analysts await Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ARCO’s profit will be $16.01 million for 21.97 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.