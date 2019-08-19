River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Cut Its Position in Jd.Com (JD) as Market Value Declined; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $16.72 Million

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $177.87. About 13.03M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 300,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, down from 314,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 12.52M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,300 shares to 377,593 shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).