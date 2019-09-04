River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Cut Its Caterpillar (CAT) Position by $1.91 Million as Valuation Declined; Dsam Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) as Share Value Declined

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 114,491 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 33,524 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, down from 47,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.46. About 411,059 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Covalent Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 43,255 shares. Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America, New York-based fund reported 480 shares. Moreover, Hartford Investment Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ameriprise Finance accumulated 0.12% or 1.77M shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 65 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited has 1.1% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 50,000 shares. Jacobs Ca owns 17,757 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. 1,617 were accumulated by Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp. Williams Jones & Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.20M shares. General Invsts Com Inc stated it has 30,556 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Moreno Evelyn V reported 0.21% stake. Dana Invest Advsrs holds 63,206 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology Sa by 21,770 shares to 91,551 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 40,360 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Axa reported 254,687 shares. Windsor Cap Management Llc has invested 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Papp L Roy & Associates, Arizona-based fund reported 11,040 shares. Garde Cap invested in 0.16% or 6,687 shares. Shelton has 0.31% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York holds 24,518 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc has 2.09% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Eastern National Bank has 0.97% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Natl Insurance Tx has invested 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Montecito National Bank And Tru reported 3,508 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 71,050 shares. Wellington Shields & Co Lc has 6,552 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wendell David Associates has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.25 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.