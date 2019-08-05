River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Raised By $803,200 Its Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holding; Contango Oil & Gas Co Has 1.15 Sentiment

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) stake by 9.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp acquired 200,800 shares as Cemex Sab De Cv (CX)’s stock declined 22.27%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 2.35 million shares with $10.90M value, up from 2.15 million last quarter. Cemex Sab De Cv now has $4.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 23.50 million shares traded or 269.02% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 24/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Cemex to post higher 1st-qtr revenue; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018 (CX); 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX sets high standard with 5 Portland Cement Association Awards; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES PHILIPPINES VOLUMES GROWING 8% TO 12% IN 2018: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AT UP TO $500M: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS CEO JAIME MUGUIRO SPEAKS IN NY; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action

Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 23 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 20 sold and reduced their stock positions in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 15.67 million shares, up from 12.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Contango Oil & Gas Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 11 Increased: 17 New Position: 6.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stake by 1.45M shares to 1.09M valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) stake by 75,700 shares and now owns 37,000 shares. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CX in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company for 1.02 million shares. Proxima Capital Management Llc owns 134,520 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Texas-based King Luther Capital Management Corp has invested 0.03% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 35,093 shares.

More notable recent Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Contango Announces Schedule for First Quarter Earnings and Operations Release – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Contango Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SRC Energy Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Contango Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Contango Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

The stock decreased 6.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 16,487 shares traded. Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) has declined 76.33% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MCF News: 04/05/2018 – Contango Oil 1Q Rev $20.4M; 04/05/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS 1Q PRODUCTION 4.5 BCFE; 05/03/2018 – CONTANGO SEES 4Q PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 4.8 BCFE; 05/03/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS CO – HAVE BUDGETED TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $52 MLN TO DEVELOP DRILLING PROGRAM IN SOUTHERN DELAWARE BASIN AREA DURING 2018; 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS CO – DIVESTITURE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28; 02/04/2018 – Contango Announces Sale of Certain Non-Core Assets; 05/03/2018 – Contango 4Q Production Was About 4.8 Bcfe, Within Guidance; 09/03/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS 4Q PRODUCTION 4.8 BCFE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Contango ORE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTGO); 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO SELLS EAGLE FORD SHALE ASSETS FOR $21M

Analysts await Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Contango Oil & Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.00% EPS growth.