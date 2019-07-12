River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Upped Its Stake in Sina Corp/China (SINA) by $1.16 Million as Shares Declined; Clough Capital Partners LP Increased Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $22.34 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Sina Corp/China (SINA) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 147,856 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 128,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp/China for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 687,229 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 465.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 122,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 149,120 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.21M, up from 26,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $166.55. About 14.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 6,000 shares to 117,977 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 151,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q1 Earnings Preview For SINA – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech Stocks’ Q3 Earnings Lineup for Nov 13: SINA, SVMK, WIX – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2019: SINA, PRO, WB – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into SINA Corp (SINA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sina (SINA) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd accumulated 5,578 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 22,810 shares. 53,146 were accumulated by Korea Investment. Baillie Gifford holds 131,550 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 43,352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 156 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 309,024 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 576 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 42,015 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has 575,600 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 147,856 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc holds 1.92M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.