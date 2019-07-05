River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Upped Ypf Sa (YPF) Stake; Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) Holder Private Trust Co Has Cut Its Position by $549,256

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ypf Sa (YPF) by 94.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ypf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 632,819 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 7,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,738 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $693,000, down from 17,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.04. About 1.32M shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 288,900 shares to 803,298 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,945 shares, and cut its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 36.08 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 16,471 shares to 22,147 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 19,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Incorpo (NASDAQ:ALXN).

