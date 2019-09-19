River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Position; Cdw (CDW) Holder Wbi Investments Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 13,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 51,204 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 64,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.78% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.38. About 7.40M shares traded or 726.12% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 5,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 19,909 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, up from 14,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $217.08. About 2.46M shares traded or 9.25% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/03/2018 – TPG Credit Arm Chasing More Spotify-Like Deals With Goldman Hire; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO – sources [18:25 BST01 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 – Another concern from the tariffs is retaliation by U.S. trading partners, which would hurt companies more reliant on overseas revenue, the Goldman report said; 08/03/2018 – VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV VLAN.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 28 EUROS FROM 24 EUROS; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs hires a senior chemicals banker from Barclays – Business Insider; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Athena Advisors Limited Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,108 shares. Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Ser has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tortoise Invest Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 163 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser accumulated 0.74% or 7,396 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Lc invested in 32 shares. Park Circle owns 14,700 shares. Maverick Capital Limited holds 28,560 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Com reported 1.6% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Basswood Cap Limited Company reported 36,638 shares. Excalibur Mngmt has invested 0.84% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brinker Cap invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 1.05 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Oppenheimer And Comm holds 0.12% or 21,347 shares in its portfolio. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 267,202 shares to 1,250 shares, valued at $54,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA) by 61,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,523 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A Shs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Company owns 55,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). California-based Advisor Prtn Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Hightower Ltd Liability Company invested in 75,382 shares. Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 10,851 shares. Assetmark owns 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 362 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Com owns 1.05 million shares. Shine Inv Advisory has 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 1,039 shares. Redwood Lc owns 0.82% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 100,675 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 1,874 shares. Athena Capital Advsr accumulated 10,276 shares. Carroll Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company Limited has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 4,725 shares.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.08M for 20.06 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11,721 shares to 26,940 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 64,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).