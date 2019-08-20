River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Broad Run Investment Management Decreased Stake in Hexcel New (HXL) by $50.00 Million

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 724,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.04 million, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 281,292 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 132,945 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 149,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $108.08. About 3.58M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 05/04/2018 – MATT ZAMES WAS COO AT JPMORGAN UNTIL LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Mi owns 290,771 shares. Albion Finance Group Ut accumulated 1.92% or 139,739 shares. Brookmont Capital invested in 2.85% or 45,710 shares. Viking Fund Limited Liability Company invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Driehaus Capital Management has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,893 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 1,861 shares. Sunbelt Inc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,039 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.13% or 52,760 shares. Sterneck Management Lc invested 0.69% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 0.22% or 25,674 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 119,867 shares. Hilltop Hldg, a Texas-based fund reported 33,755 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Com has 0.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alley Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 104,419 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,850 shares to 69,930 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 61,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “The market has a technical problem, making it ‘vulnerable’ to a rapid sell-off, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.88 million for 23.30 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 230,984 shares. Alphaone Investment Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Btim Corporation holds 0.08% or 89,382 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 865,576 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 27,615 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware holds 1,511 shares. State Street accumulated 2.11M shares. 2,161 were reported by Asset Mgmt One. The Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.03% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Brown Advisory holds 1.09M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% or 51,365 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 109,995 shares. 705 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 505,245 shares.