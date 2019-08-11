River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Raised By $862,500 Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stake; Bp Wealth Management Has Raised Estee Lauder (EL) Holding By $6.37 Million

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Estee Lauder (EL) stake by 446.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc acquired 38,592 shares as Estee Lauder (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 47,231 shares with $7.82M value, up from 8,639 last quarter. Estee Lauder now has $66.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 8.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp acquired 7,500 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)'s stock declined 0.86%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 93,285 shares with $10.81 million value, up from 85,785 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $85.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 804,298 shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth holds 0.05% or 645 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors reported 3,080 shares. Martin Currie has invested 0.36% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Park Natl Oh has invested 0.27% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). New York-based Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Jefferies Gru has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 9,850 shares. 979 are owned by Parkside Natl Bank And Tru. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Company New York has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ameritas Inv reported 3,955 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 501,362 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt reported 27,398 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 24,590 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight”. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $179 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 6.

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) stake by 55,051 shares to 136,410 valued at $17.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Tower (NYSE:AMT) stake by 2,092 shares and now owns 17,980 shares. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. $1.26 million worth of stock was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. 422,056 shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $66.44M.