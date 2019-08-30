River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $542,400; Borgwarner (BWA) Stake Has Lifted by Black Creek Investment Management Inc

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 377,593 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 366,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 12.78M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CFPB seeking record fine against Wells Fargo, that could reach as high as $1 billion, for insurance and; 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Will Probably Avoid Declaring `Mission Accomplished’; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Head of Innovation Group Steve Ellis to Retire in Septembe; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Needs Time to Address Feedback From Fed; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo and `The Mission Continues’ Nonprofit Deploy Veteran Volunteers

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 798,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 5.91 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.18M, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 984,713 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc by 474,739 shares to 8.65 million shares, valued at $107.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 127,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Limited Company reported 40 shares. Thomas White International accumulated 28,683 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 129,118 shares. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 0.2% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 673,400 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Natixis Advsr LP holds 76,738 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Korea Inv holds 0.01% or 45,314 shares. 92 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Invests. 33,446 are held by M&T Financial Bank Corp. Cibc Ww Markets holds 23,590 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 1,634 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp invested in 6,018 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested in 0.01% or 14,159 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 900,804 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 15,372 shares.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO) by 47,171 shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $31.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,945 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Investment owns 7,224 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 4,238 shares. 161,831 are owned by Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Company. Cleararc owns 0.9% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 99,354 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price reported 104,720 shares. Northstar Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 14,375 shares. Kcm Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 480,616 shares. Country Club Na owns 35,369 shares. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 1.66M shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd has 7,620 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 324,890 shares. Eastern Bank holds 0.02% or 6,961 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 154,667 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP reported 9,245 shares. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).