River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed International Business Machines (IBM) Position By $1.61 Million; Avino Silver & Gold Mines LTD.HARES (cana (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) SI Increased By 7.64%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines LTD.HARES (cana (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had an increase of 7.64% in short interest. ASM’s SI was 537,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.64% from 498,900 shares previously. With 230,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Avino Silver & Gold Mines LTD.HARES (cana (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s short sellers to cover ASM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.0051 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5949. About 276,501 shares traded. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) has declined 36.07% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ASM News: 15/05/2018 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines 1Q EPS 2c; 29/03/2018 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results to be Released on Monday, April 2, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. First Quarter 2018 financial results to be released on Tuesday, May 15, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD – AVERAGE REALIZED SELLING PRICES FOR SILVER AND GOLD WERE US$16.73 AND US$1,330 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY IN QTR; 25/05/2018 – Avino Reports Voting Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting; 02/04/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD- QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03; 02/04/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD- QTRLY REVENUES $8.9 MLN VS $ 9.1 MLN; 06/04/2018 – AVINO ANNOUNCES FLOW-THROUGH SHARE OFFERING

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased International Business Machines Corp (IBM) stake by 10.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 11,400 shares as International Business Machines Corp (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 98,877 shares with $13.95 million value, down from 110,277 last quarter. International Business Machines Corp now has $123.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $144.05. About 2.77 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $48.30 million. The firm owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 61,700 shares to 135,690 valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 30,000 shares. Jefferies Financial Group Inc was raised too.

