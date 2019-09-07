River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Upped Its Stake in Legg Mason (LM) by $540,000; As Textron (TXT) Market Value Declined, Holder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Its Position

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 6,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 407,771 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66 million, down from 414,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 1.26M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON EXPECTS CERTIFICATION OF NEW LONGITUDE JET IN 2Q; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON’S BOARD ALSO AUTHORIZES BUYBACK OF UP TO 40M SHRS; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 244,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 224,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 810,085 shares traded or 27.08% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Limited Co accumulated 5,968 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Td Asset Management invested 0.04% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Bank Of Montreal Can owns 572,621 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Llc has invested 0.03% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 68,480 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 1.27 million shares. Mgmt Pro has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 3,964 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs invested in 9 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 139 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 4,600 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.05% or 197,948 shares. Boston Prns owns 0.07% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 1.05 million shares. Quantres Asset Limited owns 1.17% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 31,900 shares. Twin Capital Management owns 56,330 shares.

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $192.39 million for 13.51 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 66,952 shares to 253,777 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,375 shares to 18,499 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,877 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).