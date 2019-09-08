River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $2.72 Million; As Service Now (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Upped by $11.53 Million Its Stake

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.29 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 43.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,192 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 25,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09M shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi invested in 50,000 shares. Whittier Trust Company reported 16,303 shares stake. Washington Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 159 shares. Marvin And Palmer Assocs reported 21,045 shares. 67,248 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Llc. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 598,600 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 1,863 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 341,450 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 8,526 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 23,665 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Cordasco Financial Ntwk, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 215 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 29,720 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 83,797 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Associate Inc.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RBC bull sees FCF margin expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 15% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 73,010 shares to 269,350 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,269 were reported by Patten Gru. Ohio-based Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0.75% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Riverpark Advisors Lc has invested 1.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 18,854 were reported by Van Eck Assocs Corporation. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 1.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,214 shares. City holds 0.04% or 506 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling has invested 2.47% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 1.04% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. Ca reported 8,700 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Montecito National Bank & Trust & accumulated 0.11% or 1,413 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0.14% or 129,981 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 2.9% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Quantres Asset Ltd has 1.7% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 443,496 shares.