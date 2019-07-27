River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lifted Its 58.Com (WUBA) Position; As Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Lowered by $1.38 Million Its Position

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,410 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 66,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 433,801 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 22,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 376,607 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72 million, down from 399,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 25.24% or $13.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 6.18M shares traded or 1240.76% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 87,043 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 44,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 4,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 353,274 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Redwood Ltd has 397,531 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Llc stated it has 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Fdx Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Sei Invests Com invested in 319,550 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Brinker Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 10,292 shares. Invesco Limited owns 587,359 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 20,500 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Synovus Fincl Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 104 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 237,353 shares. Manchester Cap Management Lc, a Vermont-based fund reported 885 shares.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 288,900 shares to 803,298 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,877 shares, and cut its stake in Corp America Airports Sa.