River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Upped Viacom (VIAB) Position by $1.60 Million as Share Price Rose; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Share Value Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $5.79 Million

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 362858.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 43,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 43,555 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81M, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $137.81. About 966,158 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 55,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 190,510 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 135,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 2.48M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – CBS Said to Make Lowball Offer for Viacom (Video); 06/03/2018 – Make Some Noise! Nickelodeon Renews Lip Sync Battle Shorties for Season Two; 04/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, OLLI & VIAB; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM PREPARING COUNTER PROPOSAL TO CBS TO ASK FOR MORE THAN 0.62 CBS SHARES FOR EVERY VIACOM SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Viacom believes it deserves a market premium; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TREVOR NOAH’S DAY ZERO PRODUCTIONS; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Bizarre CBS, Viacom merger saga takes another strange turn; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as CEO of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $258.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 4,673 shares to 29,830 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,680 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cibc World Inc stated it has 82,633 shares. Everett Harris And Ca owns 12,264 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.78 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.07% or 84,014 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.22% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Kiltearn Llp holds 591,499 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 570,141 shares. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 0.04% or 2,842 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 3.00M shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Scotia Cap owns 9,487 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust, a Washington-based fund reported 791 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fincl Counselors has 82,409 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd by 275,483 shares to 318,545 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Institucion De Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico by 161,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,600 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

