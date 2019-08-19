River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Zynga (ZNGA) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Cacti Asset Management Lowered Position

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 14.82 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 270,317 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.79 million, down from 275,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 2.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,370 shares to 17,838 shares, valued at $20.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park West Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Bessemer Grp holds 30,704 shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 2.79M shares. New York-based First Manhattan Com has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Iridian Asset Ltd Llc Ct holds 29.88 million shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 12,502 shares. Citadel Advisors stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 13,401 are held by American Intll. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 1.03M are owned by Bluemountain Ltd. World Asset Mgmt reported 18,093 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 777,498 shares. D E Shaw Co reported 13.17 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 513,327 are owned by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs reported 59,721 shares. Provident Tru reported 4,858 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Loeb Corp invested in 475 shares or 0% of the stock. Aspiriant Ltd Liability reported 42,380 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 1.98% stake. Harbour Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Stack Financial Management has 1.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 0.3% or 40,337 shares. Penobscot reported 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dock Street Asset Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,766 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 17,094 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Forte Cap Limited Co Adv reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chase Inv Counsel Corporation invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 15,829 shares to 470,521 shares, valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.55 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.