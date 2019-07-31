River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined; As Honeywell (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Stewart & Patten Co Boosted Stake by $1.40 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 196.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 147,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 222,030 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 10.25 million shares traded or 101.12% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Unveils North Dakota State University Championship Rings and Fan Jewelry Collection; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – FALL IN QTRLY NET SALES PRIMARILY REFLECTS BUSINESS DISRUPTION TO BABY BUSINESS FROM TOYS ‘R’ US REORGANIZATION, SUBSEQUENT LIQUIDATION; 05/03/2018 – Hedge fund Starboard Value said it nominated two additional directors to the board of Newell Brands; 12/03/2018 – EX-NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY BACKS STARBOARD, SAYS CHANGE `NEEDED’; 08/03/2018 – Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers an; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS REPORTS BOARD CHANGE

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (HON) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 8,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,627 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, up from 72,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $173.91. About 1.33M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 3,110 shares. 124,285 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.54M shares. Ent Fincl Ser invested in 343 shares or 0% of the stock. 372,000 are owned by Proxima Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. California-based Cap Financial Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 13,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania accumulated 30,279 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 2.00 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 381,890 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 40,673 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). South Dakota Inv Council holds 108,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New York-based Valueworks Limited Co has invested 3.11% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 17,000 shares to 298,156 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 151,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rockland Trust has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.84 million shares. Fisher Asset Ltd owns 133,821 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 1.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bsw Wealth Prns invested in 1,554 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 11,329 were reported by Ballentine Prtn Ltd Com. Cadence State Bank Na invested in 3,165 shares. Moreover, Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sunbelt Securities invested in 2,797 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Parsec Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,298 shares. Moreover, Braun Stacey Assoc has 0.86% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 81,253 shares. Contravisory Invest holds 1.96% or 31,742 shares. Allstate Corp reported 49,767 shares.

