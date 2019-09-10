River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Increased Stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by $2.13 Million; As Facebook Class A (FB) Valuation Rose, Cutter & Company Brokerage Increased Position by $300,460

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 37.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 39,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 144,762 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 105,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 966,912 shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 15,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 14.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Cambridge Analytica controversy and more; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SUPPORTS HONEST ADS ACT, U.S. PROPOSAL TO REGULATE INTERNET POLITICAL ADS -CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IN POST; 13/04/2018 – Philippines’ watchdog probes Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data breach; 09/04/2018 – For Facebook’s Employees, Crisis Is No Big Deal; 14/03/2018 – Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in testimony there will always be a version of Facebook that users can access without paying; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall: Deals to Integrate Output of 3 Norwegian Wind Projects Into Grid That Powers Facebook’s Data Centres in Denmark and Sweden; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Under the Microscope (Video); 11/04/2018 – The Facebook founder and CEO spent nearly five hours addressing members of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is reeling from a scandal that saw an app developer harvest 50 million profiles on the social network, then share the data with a third party called Cambridge Analytica

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stericycle Announces CFO and New Senior Leaders – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2019 Trending Toward Lighter Regulatory Review – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stericycle, Inc. Reports Results For the Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Stericycle (SRCL) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 151,200 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,877 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,935 are owned by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Capital Interest Investors holds 0% or 66,000 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 3.50 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 8,937 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd has 0.18% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 343,434 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 795,372 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 252,144 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 205,069 shares. Veritable Lp holds 6,351 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests accumulated 100 shares. Whittier holds 0% or 254 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 57,891 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Plante Moran Fin Advsr invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Generation Investment Llp accumulated 2.56 million shares. Point72 Asset L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 187,749 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.