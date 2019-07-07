River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Maintains Stake in Mckesson (MCK); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Rose, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 7,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,881 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 70,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 533,637 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.47 million, up from 483,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 958,816 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,430 shares to 67,815 shares, valued at $15.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,505 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 17,000 shares to 298,156 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) by 75,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $946,792 activity.

