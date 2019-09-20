River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Stake by $1.51 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Keystone Financial Planning Raised by $537,084 Its Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 9,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 112,619 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 102,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 5.35M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 13,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 52,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80 million, down from 66,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $116.74. About 3.54M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/04/2018 – LLY TO PRESENT GALCANEZUMAB,LASMIDITAN PHASE 3 DATA AT AAN MTG; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids – sources [19:23 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 24/04/2018 – LILLY SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.20, EST. $4.88; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Llc, California-based fund reported 2,377 shares. Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,606 shares. Hanseatic Svcs invested in 8,358 shares or 0.94% of the stock. 5,590 were accumulated by Cumberland Prns Ltd. Fayez Sarofim Com reported 16,477 shares stake. Mufg Americas Hldg reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 1,414 were accumulated by Shine Advisory Service. Calamos Advsr Lc has 0.17% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Citadel Advsr Llc accumulated 0.02% or 301,406 shares. Financial Advisory Ser, a Kansas-based fund reported 4,630 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Victory Mngmt accumulated 33,761 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 4.45 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 274,740 were accumulated by Kornitzer Capital Management Ks.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 66,800 shares to 256,403 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 158,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 20.41 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 185 shares worth $20,067 on Monday, July 15.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,992 shares to 66,559 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,668 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN).