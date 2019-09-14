River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Position in Baidu (BIDU) Has Lifted by $24.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Armstrong World (AWI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Foundry Partners Lowered Its Position by $1.24 Million

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World (AWI) by 34.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 12,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 24,533 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, down from 37,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 262,731 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 208,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.06M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small (VBR) by 19,010 shares to 70,330 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO) by 541,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36M shares, and cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Cap LP has 0.3% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 36,797 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.04% or 50,591 shares in its portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Driehaus Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Sei invested in 0.02% or 69,316 shares. Sun Life holds 0.05% or 1,884 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com owns 6,989 shares. Shine Advisory Services has 971 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division reported 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 8,028 shares stake. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 27,312 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,301 shares. 712,553 are owned by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 0% or 76 shares.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27 million for 18.45 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 20,325 shares to 329,405 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

