River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Upped Its Devon Energy (DVN) Holding; As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Market Valuation Declined, 12 West Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $33.98 Million Its Stake

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.02. About 452,776 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – ALL OTHER SETTLEMENT TERMS ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 15/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ON MAY 12, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Intends to Advance Lumasiran to a Phase 3 Study in Late 2018; 07/05/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.14; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED LUMASIRAN,; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 63,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 309,006 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81M, up from 245,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 3.53M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid (IVOO) by 30,330 shares to 100,090 shares, valued at $13.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VBR) by 19,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,330 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 786,896 shares. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 8,725 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Co accumulated 143,983 shares. Ally Finance accumulated 0.22% or 45,000 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 28.82 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 217 shares. Hexavest Incorporated holds 671,491 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% or 262,851 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 48,806 shares. Duncker Streett & stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Corp has invested 0.09% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 8,313 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 304,364 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 26,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 13,012 shares.

